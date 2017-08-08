I don’t interfere in athletes’ selections, says Khairy

Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said he would not interfere in the selection or dropping of athletes of the 29th SEA Games. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 — Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin will not interfere on the issue of selecting or dropping athletes who will be shouldering the national challenges at the 29th SEA Games.

“The decision was made through the right channel. I will not interfere in all selections or dropping of athletes,” he said when asked to comment on a report on the dropping of an athlete at the last minute.

“The decision was made by the management of the athletics sport. The National Sports Council (NSN) and Malaysian Olympic Council (MOM) were informed…this is a decision which was made via the correct channel,” he stressed.

Khairy said that as minister, he formulated policies but did not have any right in the decisions that were made by sport associations.

According to him, he also was briefed that the decision made was reasonable and would not affect the chance of the athletics squad in the biennial meet.

A sport blogger’s report today, mentioned that woman sprint athlete, S. Komalam Shally had been dropped from the women’s 4X100m quartet for indiscipline. — Bernama