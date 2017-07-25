I am my biggest competitor, says Jun Hoong

Jun Hoong waves to the crowd as she joins teammate Pandelela Rinong on stage. — Picture by Hari Anggara SEPANG, July 25 — Malaysia’s world champion diver Cheong Jun Hoong said on her return from the World Championships in Budapest yesterday her newfound status will not give her an edge over the competition at next month’s SEA Games in Kuala Lumpur.

“The Kuala Lumpur SEA Games next month is a new competition.

“Winning the world champion title doesn’t make me special among other competitors,” Jun Hoong told reporters who besieged the nation’s latest sports hero at KLIA.

The 27-year-old Perakian was welcomed by a sizeable crowd of family, fans and university mates who were keen to be the first to congratulate her on her feat in winning the 10m platform individual final.

Thanking head coach Yang Zhuliang from China, Jun Hoong conceded the competition at the KL Games did not hold a great threat to her.

“The great contender in the next month’s Games is me. But I don’t underestimate other countries as well,” she remarked nonchalantly.

“Each competition is a new challenge but my target is definitely gold,” she said.

Present to greet Jun Hoong at the airport were Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin and National Sports Council director-general Datuk Ahmad Shapawi Ismail.

Jun Hoong became Malaysia’s first diving world champion after a stunning win in the women’s 10m platform individual final at the World Aquatics Championships in Budapest last week.

Jun Hoong had partnered Pandelela Rinong to win the silver medal in the same event at the Rio Olympics last year.

And the pair had won a bronze in Budapest.

Coach Yang Zhuliang said he had waited 16 years to see Malaysia have a world champion in diving.

“I’ve been coaching Malaysia since 2001 and have witnessed the sport’s ups and downs. Our divers keep improving every year.”