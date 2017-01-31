Last updated Tuesday, January 31, 2017 10:49 am GMT+8

Hull’s Mason leaves hospital after skull fracture

Tuesday January 31, 2017
09:30 AM GMT+8

Hull City’s Ryan Mason suffered the injury in a collision with Chelsea defender Gary Cahill on January 22 and was taken to hospital for surgery after being treated for 10 minutes on the field. — Reuters picHull City’s Ryan Mason suffered the injury in a collision with Chelsea defender Gary Cahill on January 22 and was taken to hospital for surgery after being treated for 10 minutes on the field. — Reuters picLONDON, Jan 31 — Hull City midfielder Ryan Mason has been discharged from hospital just over a week after fracturing his skull in a clash of heads during a Premier League game at Chelsea.

Mason, 25, suffered the injury in a collision with Chelsea defender Gary Cahill on January 22 and was taken to hospital for surgery after being treated for 10 minutes on the field.

In a statement yesterday, Hull said: “Ryan will now continue his recovery and early stages of rehabilitation at home and the club would once again like to place on record its thanks to everybody who has been involved in Ryan’s care so far.” — Reuters

Premier League Channel

