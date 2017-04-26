Hull win Niasse appeal to boost EPL survival bid

Hull City's dejected Oumar Niasse after being ejected from the EPL match with Watford at the Kingston Communications Stadium April 22, 2017. — Reuters pic LONDON, April 26 — Hull City's hopes of avoiding Premier League relegation were boosted yesterday when their appeal against Senegal forward Oumar Niasse's suspension was successful.

Niasse, on loan from Everton, had been due to miss struggling Hull's next three matches after being controversially dismissed by referee Robert Madley on Saturday for a challenge on Watford's M'Baye Niang.

The 27-year-old was sent off in the first half at the KCOM Stadium when his challenge made the slightest contact with Niang's shin.

Hull, who are two points above the relegation zone, survived the dismissal to win 2-0, but they launched an appeal and the Football Association have overturned Madley's decision.

Hull were set to lose Niasse for three of their final four fixtures but will now have him available for the games against Southampton, Sunderland and Crystal Palace.

He has scored five times in 15 appearances since making the move from Goodison Park in January. — AFP