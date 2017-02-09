Last updated Thursday, February 09, 2017 11:00 am GMT+8

Hull fail to land midfielder Yannis Salibur

Thursday February 9, 2017
08:46 AM GMT+8

Nice’s Alassane Plea challenges Guingamp’s Yannis Salibur during their French Ligue 1 match at the Allianz Riviera Stadium in Nice, France February 9, 2017. — Reuters picNice’s Alassane Plea challenges Guingamp’s Yannis Salibur during their French Ligue 1 match at the Allianz Riviera Stadium in Nice, France February 9, 2017. — Reuters picLONDON, Feb 9 — Hull confirmed yesterday that they have been unable to complete the signing of Guingamp midfielder Yannis Salibur.

The Premier League strugglers appealed to FIFA in an attempt to seal a reported £9 million (RM50 million) move for Salibur after suggestions the paperwork for the deal was not submitted before the transfer window ended last week.

Hull left a space in their 25-man squad list presented to the Premier League for the remainder of the season, in the hope Salibur would play a part.

However, world football’s governing body ended the Tigers’ hopes of landing the player.

“We can confirm that our appeal to sanction the transfer of Yannis Salibur from French side @EAGuingamp has been unsuccessful,” a statement on Hull’s Twitter account read. — AFP

