Hull fail to land midfielder Yannis Salibur

LONDON, Feb 9 — Hull confirmed yesterday that they have been unable to complete the signing of Guingamp midfielder Yannis Salibur.
The Premier League strugglers appealed to FIFA in an attempt to seal a reported £9 million (RM50 million) move for Salibur after suggestions the paperwork for the deal was not submitted before the transfer window ended last week.
Hull left a space in their 25-man squad list presented to the Premier League for the remainder of the season, in the hope Salibur would play a part.
However, world football’s governing body ended the Tigers’ hopes of landing the player.
“We can confirm that our appeal to sanction the transfer of Yannis Salibur from French side @EAGuingamp has been unsuccessful,” a statement on Hull’s Twitter account read. — AFP