Huddersfield’s Hudson retires, joins coaching staff

Huddersfield Town celebrate with the trophy after winning the Sky Bet Championship Play-Off Final and getting promoted to the Premier League. ― Reuters picLONDON, Aug 8 — Huddersfield Town captain Mark Hudson has retired on the eve of the new Premier League season after agreeing to join his club’s coaching staff.

Hudson made over 100 appearances in three seasons with Huddersfield and helped David Wagner’s side win promotion to the top flight via the Championship play-offs last season.

The 35-year-old defender’s role in Wagner’s coaching set-up is yet to be defined, but the German believes he will prove a valuable addition.

“I’m very happy that Mark is becoming part of my back-room staff,” Wagner said today.

“From my first day in England, Mark has been one of the biggest positives.

“He is a huge influence in our dressing room, a total professional with a winning mentality, and that was why securing his future to Huddersfield was so important. It was vital we keep Mark here.”

Hudson also won promotion to the Premier League with Crystal Palace and Cardiff City and played nearly 500 games in his 18-year career.

Huddersfield are in the top flight for the first time since 1972 and open their campaign at Palace on Saturday. — AFP