Hrgota sends Frankfurt into German Cup final

Wednesday April 26, 2017
09:36 AM GMT+8

Eintracht Frankfurt's Lukas Hradecky saves a penalty taken by Borussia Monchengladbach's Andreas Christensen during the German Cup semifinal penalty shootout in Monchengladbach April 25, 2017. — Reuters pic Eintracht Frankfurt's Lukas Hradecky saves a penalty taken by Borussia Monchengladbach's Andreas Christensen during the German Cup semifinal penalty shootout in Monchengladbach April 25, 2017. — Reuters pic BERLIN, April 26 — Branimir Hrgota scored the decisive spotkick after a lengthy penalty shootout as Eintracht Frankfurt beat Borussia Moenchengladbach yesterday to reach the German Cup final.

They will play either Bayern Munich or Borussia Dortmund, who meet today, in the May final.

Taleb Tawath gave Frankfurt a 15th minute lead at the Borussia Park but Jonas Hofmann equalised for the hosts in first half stoppage time.

The scores finished 1-1 after 90 minutes and with an extra 30 minutes insufficient to find a winner, the semifinal went to penalties.

The first 12 spotkicks were scored before Frankfurt goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky saved Andreas Christensen's effort for Borussia.

On-loan Manchester United fullback Guillermo Varela couldn't capitalise as Yann Sommer saved his penalty.

But Djibril Sow's spotkick was the third in a row to be saved before Swedish midfielder Hrgota stepped up to fire home the winner. — AFP

