How the Premier League’s major stadiums compare

A picture shows a statue of former Arsenal and Netherlands footballer Dennis Bergkamp after it was unveiled outside The Emirates Stadium in north London on February 22, 2014. — AFP picLONDON, Jan 12 — Chelsea have been granted planning permission to build a new 60,000-seater stadium, which will bring the west London club in line with some of their Premier League rivals.

AFP Sport looks at how the stadiums of the league’s current top six clubs compare:

Arsenal

Stadium: Emirates Stadium, London

Opened: 2006

Capacity (for Premier League games): 60,260

Match-day revenue (2014-15, Deloitte figures): £132 million (RM719.3 million)

After 93 years at Highbury, Arsenal left in 2006 to move to a new, purpose-built stadium a stone’s throw from their former home. The stadium’s £390 million cost impacted on the club’s spending power in the transfer market and prompted manager Arsene Wenger to place increasing faith in young players. But while Arsenal remain without a Premier League title since 2004, financially the move was a huge success, with the club boasting the highest match-day revenues of any European club in the 2014-15 season.

Chelsea's redeveloped 60,000-seat stadium will reportedly cost around £500 million. — Reuters pixChelsea

Stadium: Stamford Bridge, London

Opened: 1877

Capacity: 41,631

Match-day revenue: £93 million

Projected capacity (new stadium): 60,000

With a capacity of under 42,000, Chelsea’s ground is only the seventh biggest in the English top flight behind Manchester United, Arsenal, Manchester City, Sunderland, Liverpool and West Ham United. They plan to build a stylish new arena on the same site, designed by the architects behind Beijing’s Bird’s Nest stadium, at a cost of around £500 million. But the club still need approval from the local authorities and Mayor of London Sadiq Khan before they can begin tearing down Stamford Bridge.

A Liverpool supporter stands in front of the Shankly gates outside Anfield in Liverpool, northern England, March 26, 2014. Liverpool

Stadium: Anfield, Liverpool

Opened: 1884

Capacity: 54,167

Match-day revenue: £75 million

Liverpool were obliged to play their first three league games away from home this season as the finishing touches were applied to their new £114 million Main Stand, which now towers over the 133-year-old stadium. American owners Fenway Sports Group have also revealed plans to expand the Anfield Road Stand by adding 4,800 seats, which would take the overall capacity to close to 60,000. But the additional development is on hold, with chief executive Ian Ayre having voiced fears it would not prove cost-effective.

Fernandinho scores the third goal for Manchester City during the Manchester City v Chelsea Barclays Premier League match at Etihad Stadium, AUg 16, 2015.Manchester City

Stadium: Etihad Stadium, Manchester

Opened: 2003

Capacity: 55,097

Match-day revenue: £57 million

Built to stage the athletics at the 2002 Commonwealth Games, the City of Manchester Stadium was converted into a football ground in a project jointly funded by Manchester City and the local authorities. A new 7,000-seat third tier in the South Stand opened last year, taking the ground’s capacity to over 55,000, and there are plans to add a mirror tier in the North Stand, which would raise the capacity to over 60,000. The stadium is connected by a footbridge to City’s sprawling training complex, a 200-acre development built on reclaimed land.

General view inside the Old Trafford stadium before the match between Manchester United and Arsenal on November 19, 2016. Manchester United

Stadium: Old Trafford, Manchester

Opened: 1910

Capacity: 75,643

Match-day revenue: £114 million

With a capacity of close to 76,000, United boast the biggest club stadium in Britain and the fifth biggest in Europe. Successive expansion projects in the 1990s and 2000s saw the ground’s capacity swell from around 45,000 to close to 76,000. But works to accommodate more disabled spectators, scheduled to be carried out later this year, mean the ground stands to lose around 3,000 seats.

A goal line technology test being conducted at White Hart Lane, London September 18, 2016.Tottenham Hotspur

Stadium: White Hart Lane, London

Opened: 1899

Capacity: 32,000

Match-day revenue: £54 million

Projected capacity (new stadium): 61,000

White Hart Lane’s northeast corner vanished during the close season—with the loss of some 4,000 seats—in order to make space for the giant new stadium that is rising from the earth around it. Tottenham are expected to relocate to Wembley for next season before moving into their new home, which is being built on the site of the current ground, for the 2018-19 campaign. Thumbing their noses at north London rivals Arsenal, Spurs have made sure their new ground will be a few hundred seats bigger than the Emirates. — AFP