Hopes to end 12-year wait for SEA Games gold in women’s mass start unrealised

Wednesday August 23, 2017
03:32 PM GMT+8

NILAI, Aug 23 ― Malaysia’s hopes of ending a 12-year wait for the gold in the Women’s Individual Mass  Start in the SEA Games did not materialise after national elite rider Ju Pha Som Net only secured the silver at Dataran Nilai here today.

Ju Pha Som Net, 24, who had also won the silver in the criterium on the opening day of the cycling events in the Kuala Lumpur SEA Games on Monday, finished the 101.5km race in three hours 14 minutes and 16 seconds, behind  Nguyen Thi That, 24, of Vietnam who also did the same time in a bunch finish.

Thi That was ahead of Ju Pha by one tyre.

Indonesia’s  Priatna Ayustina Delia who also recorded the same time had to settle for the bronze.

Malaysia last won this event at the Manila Games in 2005. The winner then was  Nor Azian Alias.

In the Singapore edition two years ago, Nurul Shuhada Zainal won the silver for Malaysia while Ju Pha only managed 12th place.

However, Nurul Shuhada finished in seventh place today after clocking 3:14:16s.

Thirteen riders from Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia, Cambodia and Singapore took part in the event. ― Bernama

