Home cheer fires up para shuttler Huzairi Abd Malik

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 8 — National para athlete Huzairi Abd Malik is hoping to get fourth time lucky at the Asean Games to win the badminton gold for the country.

He said with the advantage of a home crowd, he could muster his best to bag a gold medal, the elusive dream which has eluded him in the last three editions.

Huzairi, 34, joined the Asean Para Games since 2009 (Kuala Lumpur), and 2011 (Indonesia) but returned empty-handed, while in Singapore two years ago, he won a bronze medal in an individual event.

“In my previous outings, among the reasons why I failed to secure a win is because of the fans. When they cheer for their own country, I get distracted easily.

“That would not be the case this time. Playing in front of the (home) audience will give me more confidence and the cheers will certainly spur me into action,” he said.

Huzairi added his idol for mentoring has always been mixed doubles star Goh Liu Ying.

“I look to her sometimes for advice and techniques, in which she is always there to guide me until I get it right. I appreciate her efforts and the least I can do is to get it right this time,” he said.

Meanwhile, para badminton team manager Dr Naharuddin Hashim said 26 players will be participating in 14 events at the Asean Para Games.

He said the target of four gold medals is realistic for the national badminton squad.

“Of the 14 events that we are playing in, the association expects about four or five gold medals, which we believe is achievable.

“Looking at the players now, I believe they are ready to do battle. We just hope they are their peak during the upcoming games,” said Naharuddin.

For the records, the national team bagged three gold medals at the Asean Para Games in Singapore two years ago.