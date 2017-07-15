Hockey coaching panel dumped

Committee chief and MHC vice-president, Datuk Ow Soon Kooi (right), had resigned on July 4, citing health issues. ― Malay Mail picKUALA LUMPUR, July 15 ― It doesn’t make for pretty reading. We made the World Cup next year, and now the guardians of Malaysian hockey are seething on the touchline.

DRIBBLE

A flaming executive board meeting of Malaysian hockey turbo-charged a discord between the top hierarchy and chairman of the coaching panel that resulted in:

― Coaching committee being dumped.

This week, six of the seven-member panel received “release” letters from Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC).

Committee chief and MHC vice-president, Datuk Ow Soon Kooi, had resigned on July 4, citing health issue.

Sources said Ow, who suffers from a nagging neck pain, was also unhappy over:

― Decisions made without his knowledge and that of committee.

The sources said the heated exchange during the executive board meeting on April 29 led to the “redundancy” of the coaching panel.

FLICK

Sources said it began with Ow raising several matters involving the performance of the national men’s team at World League Round Two in Dhaka last year.

These included:

― Poor penalty corner rate conversions.

― Reporting line of technical director, Australian Terry Walsh.

An argument ensued when members debated who Walsh should report to.

The sources said Walsh had to be rightly reporting to Ow, the coaching chairman.

President Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal directed during the debate Walsh report to him.

The appointment of former national coach, German Paul Lissek, as SEA Games indoor hockey consultant was not made known to the coaching panel, a source said.

Source:

The committee was stumped over the choice of Lissek who apparently has not been involved in indoor hockey for about 25 years.”

The interference of deputy president S. Shamala who had in 2015 opposed the appointment of the national women’s coach, K. Dhamaraj, also hit a raw nerve.

“Today, Dhamraj has taken the national women’s hockey to new heights,” the source said.

The women’s assistant coach Nor Saliza Ahmad was another contentious issue.

Source:

Dhamaraj was without an assistant coach in World League 3 in Brussels recently.

“Shaliza was moved to the development squad by Walsh without the knowledge and approval of the coaching committee.

“She was part of the senior women’s team for nearly a year and was assistant coach when they qualified for World League Three.”

JAB, LUNGE

“All these issues undermined the responsibilities of the coaching committee and made them feel redundant,” said a source.

Sources claimed since the cantankerous executive board meeting, the coaching committee was kept in the dark over matters involving national teams.

Ow’s departure triggered a string of resignations, forcing Subahan to “release” six members of the coaching panel.

It was learnt some members quit soon after Ow left.

STROKE

On Monday, in a letter of appreciation to the members, Subahan wrote:

“Consequential to Datuk Ow Soon Kooi’s recent resignation from all official positions, please be informed we are currently restructuring the administration and all relevant committees affected.

“As such, I am currently leading the coaching committee at the interim until a sustainable and appropriate decision can be made.

“The coaching committee will be revamped. As it stands and until further decisions are made, all members will be released of their responsibilities to the committee.

“A fresh letter of appointment will be accorded should you be asked to resume your role, undersigned by the new coaching committee chairman.

“I sincerely thank you for all your contributions and wish you nothing but the best in all your future endeavours.”

The letter was sent to R. Ramakrishnan (two Olympics, three World Cups, 1978 World Cup captain), Ahmad Sayuti (ex-Olympian, World Cupper), Yahaya Atan (ex-Olympian), Luw Sau Foong (ex-Malaysian women’s captain), V. Muraleedharan (ex-umpire, assistant director education ministry) and Shahbuddin Royani (Johor hockey secretary).

Ow, former Olympian and World Cup captain, refused comment. Attempts to contact other members were futile.

TIMEOUT

How often has the coaching committee met?

A source said they last met about nine months ago but have had regular WhatsApp group chats.

“Matters were taken as they came and MHC was aware the chairman was hands-on.”

The source said in the first year there were five meetings to set up and finalise the coaching structure.

UNDERCUTTING

The coaching committee bombshell comes on the heels of the national men’s team making the World Cup next year in India.

DRESSING ROOM

No point if we can’t be honest

“Sport is complicated by an opponent but Malaysian hockey shows otherwise — they are able to sabotage themselves.

“The strain at the heart of Malaysian hockey — egos, discontentment and isolation wrecks the joy of us making the World Cup and possibly to the Podium programme.” — Malay Mail Editor Emeritus Frankie D’Cruz

Chronology

Datuk Ow Soon Kooi, the quiet man of hockey, was elected MHC vice president on May 13, 2015.

He was then made chairman of the coaching committee and a member of the national team’s management committee.

He was credited with revamping the coaching set-up as he pushed for Stephen van Huizen to be brought back to take charge of the men’s team.

He also played a pivotal role in the progress of the women’s team’s by appointing K. Dharmaraj as their coach.

Before joining MHC, he was president of Penang HA from Dec 17, 2011 until he stepped down in September 2015.

As coaching chairman, Ow introduced a ruling: the seven national coaches — Stephen van Huizen (national men’s team coach), Lim Chiow Chuan (assistant national men’s team coach), Tai Beng Hai (1MAS coordinator), K. Dharmaraj (women’s national team coach), K. Gobinathan (women’s development team coach), Lailin Abu Hassan (assistant national women’s team coach) and Wallace Tan (men’s development team coach) — should not be allowed to take charge of teams in the Malaysia Hockey League.

That opened the doors for younger coaches to find jobs with the top teams.

Under his guidance, Stephen helped the men’s team qualify for next year’s World Cup in India while Dharmaraj brought the girls to the World League Semifinal in Brussels.