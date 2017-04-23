High-flying Haikal darts for glory

Haikal’s first dart was made of match sticks tied together with a rubber band with a needle as the pointer. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim KLANG, April 23 ― Haikal Rusli has a diploma in aircraft engineering but instead of a career in the aviation industry, the 31-year-old chose darts for a living.

“A job is something you love, which enables you to grow and eventually succeed.

“That is how I see myself in darts. I have a huge passion for the sport,” he said.

Haikal a dart instructor from Subang, is one of the players in the ongoing Foco Darts League (FDL).

With over 10 years of exposure in darts, Haikal is among the 24 players chosen to play in the inaugural singles tournaments.

“Another reason I am participating the league is to meet other players,” he said.

“The darts community is small but we don’t get see each other often. By having such a competition, it enables us to get in touch with other players.”

Haikal’s father Rosli Bahari, a retired Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) aircraft engineer, introduced him darts 16 years ago.

“At that young age, my father made me a wooden dart to practice. It was made of match sticks tied together with a rubber band with a needle as the pointer.

“He then taught me the techniques and we often practice on a wooden cupboard,” he said.

Haikal said his father use to represent RMAF in darts and he has been playing for over 30 years.

“The exposure from my dad made me to fall in love with the sport.

“At the age of 17 my father gave me very own darts which I have kept as a remembrance,” he said.

A father to be, Haikal said he gets to know about darts competitions through social sites and friends.

“I was crowned BSN Putrajaya Darts champion in January.

“I won the singles and doubles category defeating 80 players from various states,” he said proudly.

Haikal’s goal is to be unbeaten in the FDL.

FDL is a platform for players to prepare for the Asian Qualifers for next year’s The Lake Side BDO Mens World Championship in United Kingdom.

The champion will walk away with RM3,000 and a fully sponsored trip to compete in the Taranaki Open Darts Championships in Auckland New Zealand in July.