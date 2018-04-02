Hello, Ozil, hello: Arsenal star in friendly dig at Stoke police

Arsenal’s Mesut Ozil (pic) was the target of a Twitter jibe from the city’s police constabulary when Stoke beat Arsenal 1-0 earlier this season. — Reuters picLONDON, April 2 — Mesut Ozil had the last laugh on Stoke police as the Arsenal star sent a cheeky tweet following his side’s 3-0 victory over the struggling Potters yesterday.

Ozil was the target of a Twitter jibe from the city’s police constabulary when Stoke beat Arsenal 1-0 earlier this season.

Arsenal had a series of controversial decisions go against them, so a Gunners fan tweeted Stoke police saying “would like to report a robbery”.

To which the Stoke police Twitter account responded: “Apologies for the delay in replying. We’ve been busy looking for a missing person, surname Ozil. Have you seen him?”

Ozil didn’t respond to the good-natured criticism.

But after winning the penalty that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang converted to put Arsenal ahead in their 3-0 win over Stoke yesterday, the German midfielder took the chance to get his own back.

“@Policingstoke didn’t help in the case of robbery last summer so we took matters into our own hands. Proud to announce we earned three hard fought points today for all the other gunners. Banter,” Ozil tweeted. — AFP