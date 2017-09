Heavy rain delays Malaysian Grand Prix practice

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel looks at team principal Maurizio Arrivabene as they interact during the Malaysia Grand Prix 2017 practice session in Sepang. ― Reuters picSEPANG, Sept 29 ― A heavy rainstorm delayed the start of practice today for the last-ever Malaysian Grand Prix, which has a history of downpours.

Drivers were left sitting in their cars or kicking their heels in their garages as torrential rain soaked the Sepang International circuit.

Five minutes before the scheduled start time of 11.00am, race control deemed the flooded track undriveable and announced that the start of practice would be “delayed indefinitely”. ― AFP