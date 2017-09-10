Heaton faces long absence after dislocating shoulder

Burnley's Tom Heaton walks off to be substituted after sustaining an injury on September 10, 2017. ― Reuters picBURNLEY, Sept 10 — Burnley goalkeeper Tom Heaton is likely to be sidelined for several months after the England international suffered a suspected dislocated shoulder in today’s 1-0 win over Crystal Palace.

Heaton landed awkwardly on his shoulder after colliding with team-mate Ben Mee as he caught the ball in the first half at Turf Moor.

The 31-year-old was taken off in the 36th minute after being treated on the pitch for several minutes.

Heaton had emerged as a genuine contender for the England goalkeeper’s role currently held by West Ham’s Joe Hart.

But Clarets manager Sean Dyche doesn’t expect Heaton to return from the injury for months if scans confirm his shoulder is dislocated.

“Tom Heaton, it looks like a dislocated shoulder and if that is the case we are looking at months, not weeks,” Dyche said. — AFP