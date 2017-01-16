Heat is on as stars struggle at Aussie Open

Britain's Andy Murrayserves during his Men's singles first round match against Ukraine's Illya Marchenko at the Australian Open in Melbourne January 16, 2017. — Reuters pic

MELBOURNE, Jan 14 — Top-ranked Andy Murray and Angelique Kerber fought their way into the second round as tournament favourites struggled in hot conditions on day one at the Australian Open today.

As temperatures topped 32 Celsius (90 Fahrenheit), Murray came through a two hours, 47 minutes test against Ukraine’s Illya Marchenko 7-5, 7-6 (7/5), 6-2.

He fared better than women’s fourth seed Simona Halep, who was the tournament’s first major casualty, and Kei Nishikori and Marin Cilic, who were both taken to five sets.

Kerber, defending a Grand Slam title for the first time, laboured past Ukraine’s Lesia Tsurenko 6-2, 5-7, 6-2 in an unconvincing performance in the evening session.

But Australian tearaway Nick Kyrgios wowed his home fans as he demolished Portugal’s Gastao Elias 6-1, 6-2, 6-2, despite needing a medical timeout for a nose bleed.

Earlier, players draped themselves with towels packed with ice on a sweltering afternoon. Temperatures are set to rise further tomorrow to a sizzling 38 Celsius.

“I keep coming back to try,” said Murray, who has lost a record five Australian Open finals without ever lifting the trophy.

“I’ll keep doing that until I’m done. But I still feel like I got a few years left to try and do it. Hopefully it will be this year.”

Kerber was an early loser at both of her warm-up tournaments and she took time to settle against Tsurenko. But the German also started slowly last year, when she had to save a match point against Misaki Doi in the first round.

“The first round is always tough. I’m just trying to enjoy it and I’m so so happy to be in the second round,” Kerber said.

‘I’m dying, I guess’

Halep is rated as the fastest player, male or female, over three metres but her usual zip was glaringly absent as she went down 6-3, 6-1 to American rising star Shelby Rogers.

Afterwards she said a knee injury had slowed her down as she succumbed in the first round for the second consecutive year.

For 24-year-old Rogers, it was further proof of her potential after she reached last year’s French Open quarter-finals and rose nearly 100 places in the rankings last year.

Venus Williams, the oldest player in the women’s draw at 36, also found herself with a fight on her hands but she came through 7-6 (7/5), 7-5 against 22-year-old Kateryna Kozlova.

“Girl, I don’t know,” she told on-court interviewer Samantha Smith, who pointed out that Williams turned professional in 1994, the year that Kozlova was born.

“I know how to play tennis. I like to think I’m good at this. She hasn’t had the years that I’ve had yet, the grey hairs and I’m dying, I guess. The wrinkles that I’m hiding... you’re trying to make me feel old!”

Japan’s Nishikori, who says he is primed to win his first major title this year, came through a five-set battle with Russia’s Andrey Kuznetsov 5-7, 6-1, 6-4, 6-7 (6/8), 6-2.

Cilic, the 2014 US Open winner, also needed five as he came from two sets down to dispatch Jerzy Janowicz 4-6, 4-6, 6-2, 6-2, 6-3.

China’s Zhang Shuai, who made a surprise run to last year’s quarter-finals, had an easier time with a 6-0, 6-3 win over Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus.

Olympic champion Monica Puig stormed through 6-0, 6-1 against Patricia Tig and Jelena Jankovic, playing her 53rd consecutive Grand Slam, beat Laura Siegemund 6-1, 1-6, 6-4. — AFP