Harimau Malaya ties 2-2 with Mongolia

Malaysia goal keeper, Haziq Nadzli, saves an attempt at goal during the International friendly with Mongolia at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur March 22, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan ZaidonKUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — Harimau Malaya’s desire to end the jinx of 10 matches without any win failed to materialise after a 2-2 draw with Mongolia in a Class A international friendly match at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium tonight.

The national squad guided by head coach Tan Cheng Hoe managed to keep the score 2-1 until the 70th minute before Gangkhuyag Ser-Od-Yanjiv scored an equaliser with a free kick which beat goalkeeper Muhammad Haziq Nadzli.

In the action this evening, Malaysia who ranked 178th in the world started the match with a lackadaisical performance as early as the first 10 minutes before two national strikers, Ahmad Hazwan Bakri and Muhammad Safawi Rasid almost cheered up over 10,000 loyal supporters who came in with their convincing attempts.

The interesting movements of the national attacking machinery and the pressure on the opponents’ defence finally bore fruit through an own goal by the Mongolia’s team skipper Turbat Daginaa who failed to properly head a corner kick from Muhammad Safawi Rasid.

However, the mistake of national defender Mohamad Fadhli Shas in blocking his teammate’s pass brought disaster when it was intercepted by Enkhbileg Purevdorj who cleverly lobbed the ball to beat Muhammad Haziq in the 42nd minute for a 1-1 draw.

In the second half, the fielding of Kedah midfielder Muhammad Akhyar Abdul Rasid to replace Mahali Jasuli was a positive impact after the 18-year-old managed to disrupt the Mongolian defence through his fast runs and creative ideas.

Akhyar proved his entry was a perfect decision when scoring the second goal in the 65th minute after duping two opposition defenders before firing a thunderous shot with his right foot that the Mongolian goalkeeper Munkh-Erdene Enkhtaivan failed to block.

However, Gangkhuyag made sure Malaysia’s excitement did not last long when he converted a free kick that went to the right corner of the Malaysian goal to give his team the equaliser. The Mongolian team is currently in 189th ranking in the world.

The Harimau Malaya squad still had the chance to end the drought as it would be entertaining Nepal’s visit for another Class A international friendly action scheduled for April 1 at the same venue. — Bernama