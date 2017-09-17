Hammers make a point at West Brom

Andy Carroll made his 100th Premier League appearance for West Ham. — Reuters picLONDON, Sept 17 — West Ham may have left the Hawthorns with a second straight clean sheet after a 0-0 draw with West Brom yesterday, but they remain in the Premier League relegation zone.

Visiting coach Slaven Bilic oversaw his first away point of the season as Joe Hart again keep a clean sheet, chiefly because it took the home side an hour to get a shot on target.

The visitors were also quiet early on before a Michail Antonio shot sparked a Hammers onslaught on goal culminating in Pedro Obiang hitting the crossbar from the halfway line.

Andy Carroll, making his 100th Premier League appearance for West Ham, also came close with a shot parried away by Ben Foster.

Mexican striker Javier Hernandez appeared dwarfed by the presence of his strike partner Carroll and was eventually substituted after a studs up challenge outside the box from Foster that earned him a fortunate yellow and saw the striker hobble away.

The most notable thing the 25,000 fans witnessed was maybe Ryan Giggs’ long standing record of 632 Premier League appearances being equalled by West Brom’s Gareth Barry.

Recently arrived from Arsenal, Kieran Gibbs made his home debut and fired the first shot of the match on 12 minutes after a deep run from left back.

For the Hammers, who beat Huddersfield 2-0 on Monday with goals from Obiang and Andre Ayew, another Premier League point is positive, but the manner in which it was achieved will hardly please their passionate fans. — AFP