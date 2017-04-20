Hamilton stunned as teen driver has legs amputated

Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes walks by the paddock at the Barcelona-Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, Spain Februrary 28, 2017. — Reuters picLONDON, April 20 — Three-time world champion Lewis Hamilton rallied to the support of a teenage British motor racing driver who had both legs amputated in a horrific high-speed crash.

Billy Monger, 17, was left fighting for his life after the crash in a Formula Four race at Donington race track in England on Sunday, a smash which left him trapped in his car for around 90 minutes.

Now, a crowd-funding campaign has been set-up with a target of £260,000 (RM1.5 million).

“I have only just seen the news of this tragic incident,” tweeted Mercedes star Hamilton with a link to the fund-raising site.

“Thoughts and prayers are with you and your family, @BillyMonger.”

Sergio Perez, a rival of Hamilton in the F1 championship, also appealed for help.

“Let's help our fellow and his family thru this tough times! @BillyMonger,” tweeted the Mexican Force India driver.

The 17-year-old Monger was injured in a collision with a car being driven by Finland's Patrik Pasma which appeared to have stopped on the track.

Onboard footage from a camera on Monger's car showed him seeming to run into the back of Pasma's stationary car.

After being trapped in his car for an hour and a half, the British driver was airlifted to hospital in nearby Nottingham.

“After being involved in one of the most horrific crashes motorsport has seen Billy Monger is a teenager that needs little introduction. Thousands of people have already watched the haunting footage of the crash which left Billy fighting for his life,” said a statement on the fund-raising page.

“Sadly Billy has had amputations to both legs.” — AFP