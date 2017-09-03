Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Sports

Hamilton goes top after Italian GP win

Sunday September 3, 2017
10:14 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Inspector-General of Police Khalid to retire from post tomorrowInspector-General of Police Khalid to retire from post tomorrow

Johor announces incentives for excellent KL2017 state athletesJohor announces incentives for excellent KL2017 state athletes

Molotov cocktail thrown at Myanmar embassy in JakartaMolotov cocktail thrown at Myanmar embassy in Jakarta

Three-cornered fights would hurt BN, PAS instead, says DAP MPThree-cornered fights would hurt BN, PAS instead, says DAP MP

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton on the podium after winning the Italian Grand Prix 2017 in Monza September 3, 2017. — Reuters picMercedes’ Lewis Hamilton on the podium after winning the Italian Grand Prix 2017 in Monza September 3, 2017. — Reuters picMONZA, Sept 3 — Lewis Hamilton took over as leader of the drivers’ world championship for the first time this year today when he claimed a lights-to-flag victory as Mercedes dominated the Italian Grand Prix.

The 32-year-old Briton, seeking his fourth world title, made a perfect start from his record 69th pole position to lead his Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas home for his sixth win this year, his fourth at Monza and the 59th of his career.

Hamilton now leads four-time champion Sebastian Vettel by three points after the German finished third, 36.317 seconds adrift, in his Ferrari in front of a big home crowd on the weekend of the Italian team’s 70th anniversary celebrations.

Having won in Belgium last Sunday, Hamilton also became the first driver to score back-to-back victories this year. 

It was Mercedes’ third one-two this season and the team’s 39th overall.

Australian Daniel Ricciardo, who started 16th after incurring grid penalties, came home fourth for Red Bull ahead of Kimi Raikkonen in the second Ferrari, French rookie Esteban Ocon of Force India, Canadian teenager Lance Stroll and his Williams team-mate Felipe Massa.

Mexican Sergio Perez took ninth in the second Force India ahead of Dutchman Max Verstappen, who had started 13th for Red Bull and suffered an early puncture. — AFP

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline