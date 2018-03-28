Hamidin: TMJ factor behind Harimau Malaya’s energetic performance in Beirut

Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin said one of the factors which contributed to the positive performance of the Harimau Malaya was Tunku Mahkota Johor. — Malay Mail picKUALA LUMPUR, March 28 — Although the Harimau Malaya lost 1-2 to Lebanon in Group B action of the 2019 Asian Cup Qualifiers in Beirut yesterday, it was a much more energetic and convincing performance than the 2-2 draw in the Class A international friendly against Mongolia last Wednesday.

Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) secretary-general Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin said one of the factors which contributed to the positive performance of the Harimau Malaya was Tunku Mahkota Johor (TMJ), Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim.

“For everyone’s knowledge, (there was a) powerful performance from Tan Cheng Hoe’s men yesterday, and one of the factors is the strong support from Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, who pledged to stand firm behind the Harimau Malaya squad.

“Tunku Ismail had contacted me in Beirut in the morning, and he promised to give a bonus to the team if they managed to win the game, and all his encouraging words, I conveyed to the players during lunch time,” he said in a statement.

In the match yesterday, Lebanese captain Hassan Maatouk gave the home side the lead in the 19th minute through a spot kick before Muhammad Syafiq Ahmad equalised for Malaysia. However, Hilal Al Helwe scored a last minute stunner to win the match.

Meanwhile, Hamidin said he was optimistic that the national players will be able to repeat the powerful performance when they meet Bhutan in a Class A international friendly at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium this Sunday, and thus end the long winless drought for Harimau Malaya. — Bernama