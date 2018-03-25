Hamidin right candidate as new FAM president, says TMJ

Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim had high praise for Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin. — Picture by Firdaus LatifKUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — The Tunku Mahkota of Johor (TMJ), Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim has proposed Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) secretary-general Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin as the new FAM president after he resigned officially today.

In a statement issued by FAM today, TMJ said the long service Hamidin had with the national football governing body made him the most suitable candidate to take the number one position.

According to TMJ who is also Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) Club owner, the appointment of Hamidin as FAM president would facilitate cooperation between FAM and the Malaysian Football League (MFL) in restoring the image of national football in future.

“In my view, the most qualified candidate to lead FAM after this will be FAM secretary-general, Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin who had long served the country’s football.

“So if we look at FIFA (International Association Football Federation), presidents came from secretaries- general as they understand the system of football administration. I also have very good relations with him (Hamidin) and it will facilitate cooperation between FAM and the Malaysian Football League,” he said in the statement.

At the same time, Tunku Ismail gave his assurance that the revenue of FAM would be assured if Hamidin was selected by affliated members as the new president.

“If he is chosen as president by affliated members, I will give my full support to him and ensure the income of FAM is assured. I hope all affliated members will support him as FAM president,” he added.

In this regard, he also suggested FAM deputy president Datuk Yusof Mahadi be appointed as acting president until the 64th congress of FAM schduled in July this year. — Bernama