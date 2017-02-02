Hamidin: Khairy, Annuar eligible to contest for FAM ‘hot seat’

FAM secretary-general Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin said Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin (pic) and former president of Kelantan Football Association Tan Sri Annuar Musa are eligible to contest for the post of FAM president. — Bernama picSHAH ALAM, Feb 2 — Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin and former president of Kelantan Football Association Tan Sri Annuar Musa, are eligible to contest for the post of president of the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM).

FAM secretary-general Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin said that according to article 8 of the FAM Statute, a Malaysian citizen cannot contest for the post if he was declared a bankrupt, sentenced to five years jail and was charged in court.

“At this moment, we have not received information of whether Khairy wants to contest for the post or not. He has until February 13 to accept or decline the nomination.

“For Annuar, he is not in the three categories. Thus, he is eligible to contest for the FAM president’s post,” he told reporters after the draw for the FAM Cup, the President Cup and the Youth Cup here, today.

In addition to Khairy and Annuar, two more names nominated for the FAM ‘hot seat’ are Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) Football Club owner, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim and former secretary-general of the Home Ministry, Tan Sri Aseh Che Mat.

Khairy had said that he would consider a suggestion by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi that he opt out of the contest.

Annuar was suspended as chairman of Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) and chairman of Pelaburan Mara Berhad following a probe into alleged misuse of power in relation to sponsorship of the Kelantan football team.

The election of FAM’s new officer bearers will be held during FAM’s 53rd Congress to be held on March 25. — Bernama