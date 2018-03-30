Hamidin is best candidate for FAM presidency, says Khairy

Khairy Jamaluddin (pic) said Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin was the most qualified individual due to certain features required to hold the country’s major sport’s management post. — Bernama picDUNGUN, March 30 — Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin regards the Football Association of Malaysia’s (FAM) secretary-general as most qualified for the vacant post of FAM president following the resignation of the Tuanku Mahkota of Johor (TMJ), Tuanku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim in early March.

Khairy said Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin was the most qualified individual due to certain features required to hold the country’s major sport’s management post.

“I see that he (Hamidin) is qualified and is experienced and has a good network in the world of football and he is also my good friend. This is my personal view but it is up to FAM affiliates, including the state football associations to choose.

“The replacement must be picked in a new election to make the new president legitimate. State football association presidents are also qualified (it’s up to them) except..I feel to be FAM president one must have experience at the national level,” he told a press conference after officiating the laying of a foundation stone for the Dungun District Cycling Velodrome Complex Construction Project at Kampung Balai Besar, near here, yesterday.

The event was also enlivened by the presence of two Terengganu-born national cycling athletes, 2017 Keirin World champion Mohd Azizulhasni Awang and cycling track queen Fatihah Mustafa.

On Sunday, TMJ described Hamidin as the most qualified individual to lead FAM after the former resigned from the post through a statement on FAM’s official Facebook.

In addition, Khairy also said that Hamidin already had management experience at state and national level.

“Hamidin has been the secretary-general since I became FAM deputy president whereby he has been the secretary-general of the Football Association of Selangor (FAS) and FAM. When I was deputy president he had helped a lot in implementing the policies we had decided upon,” he said. — Bernama