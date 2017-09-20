Hairul ecstatic after winning gold in tenpin bowling event

Hairul celebrates after winning tenpin bowling event at the Asean Para Games. ― Picture by Razak Ghazali and Mukhriz Hazim KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 20 ― Hairul Miran’s decision to venture into tenpin bowling after trying out numerous sports paid off yesterday when he bagged gold in the mixed singles TPB1 at the Asean Para Games.

He scored a commendable 919 pinfalls to emerge winner at Sunway Mega Lanes, a distant 202 pins ahead of Thailand’s V. Tangpoolpun in second spot.

Hairul, who lost his vision in an accident in 2002, admitted it took him time to settle on bowling.

“After the accident 15 years ago, I attempted to pick myself up by trying out a number of sports, including javelin throw,” he said. “I first started bowling in 2010.

“I am grateful all the hard work finally paid off. I could only manage a bronze at the 2015 Singapore Games, so this definitely makes up for that,” said the 30-year-old.

Hairul admitted he felt nervous going up against the Thais but gained confidence as the competition progressed.

“I used my experience to pull through. I would like to thank the coaches, National Sports Council, my family and all Malaysians who have supported us,” he said.

Malaysia para tenpin bowling team won three gold, three silver and two bronze medals.