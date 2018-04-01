Hafizh to focus on collecting points in world MotoGP

TANGKAK, April 1 — National MotoGP racer, Hafizh Syahrin Abdullah who will be in action in the World MotoGP championship wants to concentrate on collecting points and does not want to dwell on the race position he could achieve.

The Selangor motorcycle rider said he would work hard to continue accumulating points in the second round in Argentina scheduled on April 9 and the subsequent rounds.

“What is important is that I am physically fit and is able to focus on the race at hand,” he told reporters at the launching of Tangkak Racing Circuit Track and the 25th Malaysian Cub Prix here today.

The event was officiated by Youth and Sports Minister, Khairy Jamaluddin.

The 23-year-old racer had earlier claimed good results by picking up two points after finishing 14th in the Qatar World MotoGP championship on March 19.

Hafizh Syahrin who is racing with the Monster Yamaha Tech3 team said he would only think of his race position after having sufficient points.

“If I get into the top 10 places, it would be a bonus for me,” he said.

“Now I am training at least three hours daily and will continue to learn more of the engine with the assistance of the team,” he said.

Meanwhile Khairy Jamaluddin congratulated the success of Hafizh Syahrin and teammates and hoped the racers would create a name in world motoring sports.

“I hope he will not be the only Malaysian to will bear the national flag at top world motoring sports,” he said at the ceremony. — Bernama