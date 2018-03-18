Hafizh says satisfied with qualifying ahead of maiden MotoGP race

Hafizh wants to be top rookie. — Twitter (@Tech3Racing)KULIM, March 18 — Malaysian MotoGP rider Hafizh Syahrin Abdullah is ready for his first race and aims to be the top rookie of the season opening Qatar Motorcycle Grand Prix.

Hailing from Selangor, the Monster Yamaha Tech3 rider impressed everyone by qualifying 15th on the grid for the race today.

“I feel very good after the practice. I placed 15th and it’s satisfying. Whatever it is, I will fight to be the top rookie.

“The team’s target is for me to finish the race and gain as much experience as possible. But I want to do better than just finish,” he said.

Hafizh saved his best for last at the Losail International Circuit as he clocked 1:55.258s in his final lap.

He was second fastest rookie after Italian Franco Morbidelli (EG 0,0 Marc VDS) who secured 14th with a time of 1:55.169s.

Tech3’s Yamaha YZR-M1 machine is proving a monster of a machine outperforming the factory Yamaha team.

Hafizh’s teammate Johann Zarco of France topped the timesheets setting a new pole position record of 1:53.680s. The previous record of 1:53.927s was set by Spaniard Jorge Lorenzo a decade ago.

Meanwhile, Malaysia’s Moto2 duo Khairul Idham Pawi (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia) and Zulfahmi Khairuddin (SIC Racing Team) both struggled to make an impact in qualifying and will start from 25th (2:02.433s) and 32nd (2:04.780s) respectively.