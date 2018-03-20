Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Mostly Cloudy

Hafizh eyes top 10 MotoGP finish this season

Tuesday March 20, 2018
11:12 PM GMT+8

Hafizh Syahrin of Monster Yamaha Tech3 poses at the Losail International Circuit in Qatar March 15, 2018. — Bernama picHafizh Syahrin of Monster Yamaha Tech3 poses at the Losail International Circuit in Qatar March 15, 2018. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — Even though it is too early to put any target, national MotoGP racer, Hafizh Syahrin, believes in his capability to be with the top 10 riders in the world motorcycle championship (MotoGP).

The Yamaha Monster Tech3 rider said the target may take time but he was working hard to adapt to Yamaha M1 engine including understanding every race circuit this season.

“I need to learn fast, understand the motor character, and I believe the chance to be in the top 10 could be in my hand, and if there is a podium finish then it would be a bonus for me. I will not stop trying.

“I have learned a lot especially the technical aspects of motorcycles. The MotoGP class engine is different from Moto2 and Moto3 as it uses electronic system. As such I have to finish the race,” he said when met at the SIC Sepang International Circuit Talent Development Programme here today.

Hafizh finished 14th and collected two points in the first race at Losail Circuit in Qatar on Sunday.

Even though he is fully aware of the high hopes of local motoring fans for him to do well, he will not take it as a pressure but would treat it like a challenge to bring honour to the country. — Bernama

