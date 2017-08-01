Hafifi dropped based on professional medical assessment, says Khairy

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — The dropping of weightlifting athlete Mohd Hafifi Mansor from the 29th SEA Games in Kuala Lumpur 2017 (KL2017) is based on professional medical assessment.

Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said he received a report from a specialist doctor at the National Sports Institute (ISN) stating Hafifi was seriously injured and it did not allow him to take part in KL2017.

“The ISN report said he was seriously injured and the views of the specialist and ISN were that he should not compete in the SEA Games. I know Hafifi shows that he can still lift, but we have to trust the experts.

“Sometimes a doctor makes the decision to save the athlete from himself. Maybe he thinks he can (still lift weights), but based on doctor’s assessment and scan, it shows the severity of the injury,” he said.

The ISN had previously come to the conclusion that Hafifi had not yet recovered from a thigh injury he suffered during his training stint in China last month.

Khairy said if the Terengganu-born athlete were to compete, it could invite an even bigger injury that may affect his weightlifting career.

He said the decision was not easy, as Hafifi was among the country’s top contenders for the gold medal at the SEA Games.

“I know Hafifi is very disappointed as will not be able to perform in front of home supporters. It’s also his first SEA Games, however, we want him to fully recover to ensure he can defend the Commonwealth Games gold medal next year,” he said.

The decision to drop Hafifi surprised many fans of the sport, as he was a potential gold medallist in the event.

The last time Malaysia won a SEA Games gold medal in weightlifting was through Che Mohd Azrol Che Mat in the 105kg category, in the 2005 edition in Manila. — Bernama