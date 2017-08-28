Gymnasts deliver 100th SEA Games gold

National gymnast Izzah Amzan during the clubs discipline of the individual rhythmic gymnastic competition at MITEC, Kuala Lumpur August 28, 2017. — Bernama pic KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 — Malaysia is now just 11 gold medal short of its target for the 29th SEA Games, after the country won its 100th gold medal from rhythmic gymnastics today.

Koi Sie Yan took first place in the women’s rhythmic gymnastics (clubs) today with 16.550 points to beat compatriot Izzah Azman who took the silver with 15.250 points.

Thailand's Thanyaphat Sungvornyothin was third with 14.100 points.

Izzah switched positions with Koi in the ball event, where she took the gold medal with 15.600 points to beat Koi's 15.050 and Indonesian Nabila Evandestiera's 13.950.

The honour of delivering the century went to Amy Kwan, who won first place in the ribbons event, besting Koi and Thailand's Panjarat Prawatyotin.

Malaysia still has another two full days to achieve its medals target, as the SEA Games concludes on August 30.

100 Gold Medals 🥇 for Malaysia 🇲🇾🐯 Congratulations to all our amazing athletes 💪 #KL2017 #CiptaSejarahBersama pic.twitter.com/ftBTELisqf — Kuala Lumpur 2017 (@KL2017) August 28, 2017