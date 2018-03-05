Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Sports

Guardiola’s ribbon is political symbol, says FA chief

Monday March 5, 2018
07:53 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Bon Jovi’s latest album makes it to the top of US chartThe Edit: Bon Jovi’s latest album makes it to the top of US chart

MACC probes maritime firm for alleged bribery involving RM108.5mMACC probes maritime firm for alleged bribery involving RM108.5m

The Edit: Artist Yeow to host solo art exhibition for charityThe Edit: Artist Yeow to host solo art exhibition for charity

China now hardening stance on Hong Kong, TaiwanChina now hardening stance on Hong Kong, Taiwan

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Guardiola has until today to respond to the ruling body’s charge that he displayed a political message. — Reuters picGuardiola has until today to respond to the ruling body’s charge that he displayed a political message. — Reuters picLONDON, March 5 — FA chief executive Martin Glenn has spoken out strongly in defence of his organisation’s decision to charge Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola for wearing a yellow ribbon in support of Catalan independence.

Spaniard Guardiola has until today to respond to the ruling body’s charge that he displayed a political message.

“You can’t have and we don’t want football equipment to display political symbols. That has always been the case,” Glenn told British media before referring to the recent controversy over British players wearing poppies on their kit.

“The problem we had with poppies is that for some reason a new person at Fifa seemed to think poppies were a political symbol and we fought hard against that notion and thankfully sense broke out,” Glenn said.

“Things like a poppy are OK but things that are going to be highly divisive are not. And that could be strong religious symbols, it could be the Star of David, it could be the hammer and sickle, it could be a swastika, anything like Robert Mugabe on your shirt, these are the things we don’t want,” he added.

“And to be honest and to be very clear, Pep Guardiola’s yellow ribbon is a political stance, it’s a symbol of Catalan independence.”

Glenn said the FA was “even-handedly” trying to apply the laws of the game.

“Where do you draw the line? Should we have someone with a UKIP badge, someone with an ISIS badge?” he added. — Reuters

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram