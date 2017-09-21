Guardiola hopeful over Gundogan injury scare

Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan receives medical attention after sustaining an injury playing against West Bromwich Albion in West Bromwich, September 20, 2017. — Reuters picLONDON, Sept 21 — Pep Guardiola is hopeful Ilkay Gundogan won’t be sidelined for long after the Manchester City star was injured on his return from a serious knee problem.

Leroy Sane’s double earned City a 2-1 League Cup third round win at West Bromwich Albion yesterday, but the victory was tarnished when Gundogan limped off in the second half.

The German midfielder was making his first start since December after recovering from a major knee ligament injury.

When Gundogan crashed to the turf after Claudio Yacob tackled him from behind yesterday, it was feared he had suffered another big injury.

Gundogan will have a scan on his left knee, the opposite one than he injured before, and was clearly in pain when he came off, but Guardiola expects him back soon.

“I think it’s not serious, it’s not eight months, but a little injury. Unfortunately the action is tough. He will be back soon hopefully,” Guardiola said.

“Tomorrow we will make a test. The physio and doctor told me it’s not big issue.

“I’ll have to review (Yacob’s tackle). It’s from behind but I don’t know if he touched the ball or not. I didn’t see the image. Fortunately Gundogan is coming back soon.

“I suffer for him. He was on the grass and at that moment you think the wrong situation.

“You can’t imagine, for eight months, to be fighting every day alone.” — AFP