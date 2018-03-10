Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

Guardiola fined by FA over ‘political’ yellow ribbon

Saturday March 10, 2018
09:30 AM GMT+8

File photo of Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola reacting during the match against Juventus, March 8, 2018. ― Reuters picFile photo of Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola reacting during the match against Juventus, March 8, 2018. ― Reuters picMANCHESTER, March 10 — Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has been fined £20,000 (RM108,378) by the English Football Association (FA) today for wearing a yellow ribbon in support of jailed pro-independence politicians in his native Catalonia.

Guardiola has continually sported the ribbon in City’s Premier League matches as well as games in domestic and European cup competitions.

“Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has been fined £20,000 and warned as to his future conduct after admitting an FA charge for wearing a political message, specifically a yellow ribbon, in breach of the FA’s kit and advertising regulations,” the FA said in a statement.

Last Sunday, FA chief executive Martin Glenn spoke out strongly in defence of his organisation’s decision to charge Guardiola.

Glenn later apologised over comments he made regarding political and religious symbols in which he included the Star of David and the Nazi swastika among those that should be kept out of the game. — Reuters

