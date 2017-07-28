Guardiola eyes long-term future with Man City

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola celebrates after the EPL match away to Southampton April 15, 2017. — Reuters picMANCHESTER, July 28 — Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola hopes to stay as long as possible at the Premier League club and build a squad that can deliver long-term success, the Spaniard has said.

City have spent over £200 million (RM1.1 billion) on transfers, according to British media, after Guardiola failed to win a trophy for the first time in his managerial career last season.

“I will try to remain as long as possible to help, to help City keep moving forward and stay high,” Guardiola, who begins the second of his three-year contract this season, told reporters.

“I think the club has to work and listen to the manager in the right moment, but also take their own decisions in the future. Nobody knows what will happen. For all the managers in the world it depends on the results.”

Guardiola has made an effort to significantly lower the average age of his City squad, overseeing departures of Pablo Zabaleta, Gael Clichy, Bacary Sagna and Aleksandar Kolarov since the end of last campaign.

He also recruited several youngsters into the squad, including goalkeeper Ederson, midfielder Bernardo Silva and full back Benjamin Mendy.

“The new players have come in and we know the kind of energy they have to give us a really good chance to fight for the titles,” Guardiola added. “All the players’ averages are so, so young, so for the next five, six or seven years they will be here.”

Guardiola also confirmed Mendy will remain on the sidelines for up to three week with a thigh strain, which could force the French full back out of City’s Premier League season opener at Brighton and Hove Albion on August 12.

“Unfortunately he is a little bit injured and is not ready for the next two or three weeks,” said Guardiola. — Reuters