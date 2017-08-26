Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

Sports

Guardiola baffled by Sterling red card

Saturday August 26, 2017
10:34 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Man with sword injures police outside Buckingham PalaceMan with sword injures police outside Buckingham Palace

Sterling stuns Bournemouth before send-off in EPL matchSterling stuns Bournemouth before send-off in EPL match

Annuar Musa ready to make a comeback to helm KAFAAnnuar Musa ready to make a comeback to helm KAFA

The Edit: Singapore eatery creates healthier, halal prawn noodlesThe Edit: Singapore eatery creates healthier, halal prawn noodles

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe after Raheem Sterling is sent off in Dean Court, Bournemouth, August 26, 2017. — Reuters picManchester City manager Pep Guardiola and Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe after Raheem Sterling is sent off in Dean Court, Bournemouth, August 26, 2017. — Reuters picBOURNEMOUTH, Aug 26 — Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola questioned why Raheem Sterling had been sent off after scoring a 97th-minute winner to earn his side a 2-1 victory at Bournemouth today.

Sterling scored with a deflected shot deep into stoppage time at the Vitality Stadium and celebrated by running into the away section, for which referee Mike Dean showed him a second yellow card.

“I do not understand the decision,” Guardiola said.

“If you cannot celebrate with the fans, tell me the reason why. Maybe we should not play with fans.”

Having seen his side drop points in a 1-1 draw at home to Everton on Monday, Guardiola’s relief was evident as he celebrated Sterling’s winner with his coaching staff.

“Winning in the last minute is always special,” said Guardiola, whose team won 2-0 at Brighton and Hove Albion in their opening league fixture.

“It was a tough game. It is always complicated against Bournemouth. They play long balls, balls into the channels and play set-pieces, but we got into the game.

“We tried, our finishing was not good, but we are there.”

Bournemouth had taken a 13th-minute lead through a stupendous Charlie Daniels shot, which cannoned into the net off the crossbar from wide on the left.

Gabriel Jesus, preferred to Sergio Aguero as City’s lone striker, equalised shortly after.

Daniels was aggrieved that Sterling’s winning goal had arrived in the seventh minute of stoppage time after the fourth official indicated only five minutes of additional time would be played.

“There was only five minutes of added-on time, so ask the referee why we played seven,” he told BBC Sport.

“Then in the lead-up to the goal, he awarded a free-kick which was a perfectly timed tackle by Lys Mousset.

“It was gutting for us to concede after that and I would like to find out where he got that extra time from.” — AFP

More Trending Videos

Premier League Channel

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline