Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Sports

Gross scorcher gives Brighton 1-0 win over Watford

Sunday December 24, 2017
11:19 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: For Christmas, enjoy a pasta salad full of festive cheerThe Edit: For Christmas, enjoy a pasta salad full of festive cheer

The Edit: Helping others shown to help teens deal with adolesenceThe Edit: Helping others shown to help teens deal with adolesence

Russia United’s full backing for Putin’s ‘ultimate victory’ in 2018Russia United’s full backing for Putin’s ‘ultimate victory’ in 2018

Everton frustrates Chelsea with 0-0 draw in Goodison ParkEverton frustrates Chelsea with 0-0 draw in Goodison Park

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Brighton’s Pascal Gross in action with Watford’s Christian Kabasele during their Premier League match at The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, December 23, 2017. — Reuters picBrighton’s Pascal Gross in action with Watford’s Christian Kabasele during their Premier League match at The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, December 23, 2017. — Reuters picLONDON, Dec 24 — Brighton & Hove Albion moved clear of the relegation battle after a second-half goal by German forward Pascal Gross gave the Seagulls a deserved 1-0 win over Watford in a lively Premier League clash yesterday.

Gross delighted the home fans with a fierce low shot from the edge of the penalty area in the 64th minute, as it squeezed through Watford goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes’s hands and lifted Brighton into 12th place on 21 points from 19 games.

The result also snapped Brighton’s seven-game winless streak while Watford, who have now taken only one point from their last six games, stayed 10th after a fourth successive defeat.

Gomes kept out a Connor Goldson header in a tight first half but Brighton pressed on relentlessly after the break and missed a string of chances either side of Gross’s winner, with striker Tommer Hemed and centre back Lewis Dunk coming close. — Reuters

Most Viewed

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline