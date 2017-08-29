Grieving Ain still delivers a gold in Muay Thai

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 29 — Malaysia bagged two gold on the final day of the Muay Thai competition of the Kuala Lumpur SEA Games at the Malaysian International Trade and Exhibition Centre here today.

First up was Ain Kamaruddin, 25, who despite still grieving the death of her father, defeated Thailand’s Thachtana Luangphon in the final of the women’s 54-57kg category.

“I am very proud of this victory. I dedicate this gold medal to my late father, family and all Malaysians,” said Ain, who was in tears after being announced the winner of the bout.

The true warrior said her father Kamaruddin Hamzah died last week of intestinal cancer.

The second gold was won by Mohd Ali Yaakub who bested Thailand’s Surachai Nakthaem in the men’s 51-54kg category final.

Mohd Ali, 31, making his SEA Games debut, dedicated the hard-won medal to his parents, family and fans for their never-ending support.

Earlier, Tengku Sharizal Tengku Abd Rahman had to be satisfied with the silver medal when he lost to Mana Samchaiyaphum of Thailand in the men’s 63.5-67kg final.

Yesterday, Muhamad Samsi Mohd Noor had also won a silver for Malaysia in the men’s 67-71kg category after losing to Meun Sophea of Cambodia in the final.

Team coach Bernard Radin said that he had been confident from the start that Ain and Mohd Ali would prove themselves in the KL SEA Games.

“The team trained in Thailand for about a month before the SEA Games and the results augur well for the development of the sport in Malaysia.” he said.

The squad delivered on the two-gold target set for them. — Bernama