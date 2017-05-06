Great Britain stun defending champion Australia to lift Sultan Azlan Shah Cup

Great Britain’s Barry Middleton is pushed by Australian goalkeeper Tylor Lovell during the final match of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2017 tournament at Sultan Azlan Shah Hockey Stadium in Ipoh, May 6, 2017. — Bernama picIPOH, May 6 — Great Britain stunned defending champion Australia 4-3 in a thrilling and heart stomping final to lift the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup at the Azlan Shah Stadium, here tonight.

The Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah presented the trophy to Great Britain who have won it for the second time this year after having won the coveted trophy in 1994.

“Its a delighted moment to be able to win the trophy again after 23 years. It is a great match to play against Australia...its a very tough tournament,” said team coach Derek Forsyth adding that the game was full of tactical moves.

The Britons shocked the Aussies as early as the eighth minute when Alan Forsyth struck a field goal and three minutes later their team captain Ian Sloan brilliantly converted a penalty corner to make it 2-0.

After the breather, the defending champions who were gunning for their 10th title narrowed the deficit in the third quarter when Eddie Ockenden scored in the 28th minute but it was not long before Ollie Willars extended the lead for the Britons with a field goal in the 33rd minute.

The Aussies struck back just a minute after that when Joshua Pollard slammed the ball home but David Goodfield took Great Britain to a steady 4-2 lead in the 43rd minute although Australian managed to narrow the deficit again through Dylan Wotherspoon’s 48th minute strike.

Earlier in the third and fourth place play-off, Asian champion India defeated New Zealand 4-0.

In the first two quarters, India claimed their goals through Rupinder Pal Singh who converted penalty corner attempts in the 17th and 27th minutes and after the breather, Sunil Sowmarpet struck a field goal in the 48th minute.

India struck their fourth with just 47 seconds before the end through Talwinder Singh.

Malaysia finished fifth after beating Japan.

Roll of honour:

Champion: Great Britain

Runner-up: Australia

Best Player: Tom Craig (Australia)

Fair Play Award (Raja Ashman Trophy): New Zealand

Top Scorer: Tom Craig (Australia), Trent Mitton (Australia) and Mandeep Singh (India) — five goals each

Best Goalkeeper: Suguru Shimmoto (Japan)

Man-of-the Match (Final): Alan Forsyth (Great Britain)

— Bernama