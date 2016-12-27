Last updated Wednesday, December 28, 2016 11:55 pm GMT+8

Gray strikes late as Burnley edge out Middlesbrough

Tuesday December 27, 2016
Middlesbrough's Calum Chambers in action with Burnley's Andre Gray at Turf Moor December 26, 2016. — Reuters picMiddlesbrough's Calum Chambers in action with Burnley's Andre Gray at Turf Moor December 26, 2016. — Reuters picBURNLEY, Dec 27 — Striker Andre Gray gave Burnley 1-0 home win over Middlesbrough in the first-ever Premier League meeting between the sides yesterday to lift his team above their rivals into 14th place in the table.

Gray’s goal, his second of the season, came in the 80th minute when he lashed a Sam Vokes flick-on at Victor Valdes, with the goalkeeper getting two hands to the shot but unable to keep it from trickling over the line.

Burnley also edged the first half, with winger George Boyd stinging Valdes’ palms with a free kick and the home side also had a penalty appeal turned down after the ball struck Calum Chambers’ arm.

The game was keenly contested by both sides and interspersed by a series of niggling fouls that had referee Craig Pawson reaching for his pocket at regular intervals and showing 11 players yellow cards. — Reuters

