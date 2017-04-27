Graft trial opens for ex-Dinamo Zagreb boss

Zdravko Mamic is considered the most powerful figure in Croatian football and his trial is a major one for the country’s sport. — AFP picZAGREB, April 27 — Former Dinamo Zagreb chairman Zdravko Mamic pleaded not guilty today to multi-million euro corruption charges at the start of his trial before a local court, labelling them a “hideous lie”.

Mamic is considered the most powerful figure in Croatian football and his trial is a major one for the country’s sport, already struggling with hooliganism and poor infrastructure.

Mamic was charged last year for abuse of power and bribery along with three others — his brother and former Dinamo Zagreb coach Zoran Mamic, former club director Damir Vrbanovic, and a tax inspector.

Their alleged offences cost the Croatian champions nearly 116 million kunas (€15.6 million, US$16.7 million, RM73.6 million), and cost the state 12 million kunas, according to the indictment.

Most of the money — more than €12 million (RM57 million) — was illegally acquired by the Mamic brothers, said the indictment. The cash was allegedly embezzled through fictitious deals related to player transfers.

“I don’t understand the indictment... it is the most disgusting and the most hideous lie,” Mamic told the tribunal in the eastern town of Osijek, quoted by N1 regional television.

Local media said the trial is being held in Osijek in a bid to avoid the magnate’s influence on judges in Zagreb, with some of whom he allegedly has close ties.

Vrbanovic and the tax inspector also pleaded not guilty, while Zoran Mamic did not appear before the tribunal.

Two international stars — Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric and defender Dejan Lovren of Liverpool — will appear as witnesses during the trial, according to local media.

The process is seen as crucial for Croatian football, which is known for the successes of its national squad but also for its hooligans, who are among Europe’s most notorious.

Croatia and its major clubs like Dinamo have already been hit with a series of Fifa and Uefa sanctions over the issue.

Vrbanovic is currently the executive director of the Croatian Football Federation (HNS), which many fans consider is too closely linked with Mamic.

Mamic, 57, has repeatedly argued that the probes against him are politically motivated “to destroy Dinamo and the Mamic family”. — AFP