Grace Wong cracks hammer throw record, dedicates feat to mother

Grace Wong won gold with a new SEA Games record of 59.24m in the hammer throw. — Picture via Twitter/KL2017 KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 – National athlete, Grace Wong Xiu Mei has set a new women’s SEA Games hammer throw record with a 59.24m heave at National Stadium here today erasing the old record of 56.57m set by Mingkamon Koomphon of Thailand in Singapore.

Defending champion Mingkamon settled for the silver after recording 56.17m, while her compatriot Panwat Gimstrang took the bronze with 56.06m.

Grace also dedicated her gold medal and new record to her late mother, Lina Awaru of Papua New Guinea who passed away on April 14 when the 17-year-old athlete was undergoing two-month training in South Korea.

Speaking to reporters after the event, the niece to five-time SEA Games hammer throw gold medalist Wong Tee Kue, said she felt more confident after her stint in South Korea.

“I am grateful to my coach Gu Yuan who have faith in me despite my angle injury in Korea,” the Singapore SEA Games bronze medalist said.

She hopes to achieve 70m in future as had been accomplished by Gu who has her personally best at 72.36m.

Yesterday, Jackie Wong Siew Cheer who is also under the former world champion also clinched the gold and set a new SEA Games record with 65.90m. — Bernama