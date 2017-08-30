Goodbye Malaysia, over to you Philippines

Spectators at the stadium wave the Jalur Gemilang in their hands at the KL2017 SEA Games closing ceremony and the countdown to the Merdeka eve at Stadium Nasional Bukit Jalil here, tonight. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — The Philippines officially took the responsibility as the next SEA Games host when it received the South-East Asia Games Federation (Seagf) flag at the closing ceremony of the Kuala Lumpur SEA Games 2017 (KL2017) here tonight.

SEAGF president Tan Sri Imran Tuanku Jaafar handed the flag to the Philippines Olympic Committee (POC) president Jose Cojuangco Jr. who in turn presented it to Alan Peter Cayetano, who is the 30th SEA Games Organising Committee chairman.

He is also the Secretary of Foreign Affairs of the Philippines.

The upcoming host has suggested provinces in Central Luzon as possible venues of the next edition of the biennial Games.

The Philippines last hosted the SEA Games in 2005 where they emerged overall champions with 113 gold. It also hosted the Games in 1981 and 1991.

Malaysia emerged as the overall champion of the KL2017 with 145 gold, 92 silver and 86 bronze while second-placed Thailand clinched 72 gold followed by Vietnam with 58, Singapore 57, Indonesia 38, the Philippines 24, Myanmar seven, Cambodia three and Laos two.

Brunei went home with five silver and eight bronze medals and Timor Leste three bronze. — Bernama