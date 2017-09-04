Good luck charm at work in wushu for Jack Chang

Jack Chang will wear this outfit at the World Championships. — Picture by Firdaus Latif KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 4 — The Kuala Lumpur SEA Games has just ended.

However, wushu exponent Loh Jack Chang has bigger mission, to defend his title at the World Championships in Kazan on Sept 27-Oct 3 and armed with his special lucky charm.

The 30-year-old Sarawakian who won his maiden taijiquan world title in 2015 will again roar with his SEA Games large tiger motif embroidered black outfit in Kazan.

“I will wear the same outfit I wore at the SEA Games for ‘ong’ (luck),” said Jack Chang.

“The tiger embroidered outfit was special tailor made in China for the KL Games and it cost me RM1,500.

“Tiger always represents a fighter and it also our nation symbol. With the outfit, hopefully it can give me the same or even better luck,” said the KL Games double gold medallist in taijiquan and taijijian.

One of the most senior wushu exponents in the country, Jack Chang made a perfect debut by winning the taijiquan gold at Laos Games in 2009.

He then won gold in compulsory taijiquan and silver in taijijian at the Singapore Games in 2015.

However, Jack Chang who graduated with an MBA from Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) two years ago said his opponents at the world level are unpredictable.

“Honestly, it’s a tough fight for me at the world championships this year,” he said. “Even I’ve performed well at the KL Games, I need to triple my effort in Kazan.

“This is because, all countries are improving until it’s hard for me to figure out who or which country will be my greatest challenges,” he said.

Jack Chang said he is optimistic he can perform better, though.

“To compare SEA Games and world championships, of course, these two are totally different in standard,” he said.

“The feel, the fight and the environment is totally different but I’m at my peak and I know I can deliver the best to defend my title.”