Good Evans! Rising Brit stuns Cilic

Britain’s Daniel Evans celebrates winning his Men’s singles second round match against Croatia’s Marin Cilic at the Australian Open in Melbourne January 18, 2017. — Reuters picMELBOURNE, Jan 18 — Britain’s Dan Evans claimed the highest-ranked scalp of his career when he stunned world number seven Marin Cilic at the Australian Open today.

Evans, 26, came from behind to beat the Croatian former US Open champion 3-6, 7-5, 6-3, 6-3 and reach the third round, equalling his best Grand Slam performance.

It was only Evans’ second win against top-10 opposition, after he defeated eighth-ranked Dominic Thiem this month in Sydney en route to his first tour-level final.

Evans, whose first-round victory over Facundo Bagnis was his maiden win at the Australian Open, will next play either Australia’s Bernard Tomic or Victor Estrella Burgos.

His win, one of the biggest upsets so far at the Australian Open, extends a strong showing by British players after five reached the second round, the best performance in 30 years.

Evans, ranked 51, only broke into the top 100 last year but he reached the third round at both Wimbledon and the US Open in what became a watershed season. — AFP