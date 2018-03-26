Gomez withdraws from England squad due to injury

England’s Joe Gomez receives medical attention during the match against Netherlands at the Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam March 23, 2018. — Picture by Action Images via Reuters AMSTERDAM, March 26 — Liverpool defender Joe Gomez has withdrawn from the England football squad ahead of tomorrow’s friendly against Italy due to an ankle injury and has returned to his Premier League club for treatment, the Football Association (FA) said yesterday.

Gomez, 20, was substituted off in the opening 10 minutes of England’s 1-0 win over Netherlands on Friday and will undergo further assessment at Liverpool’s Melwood training ground.

“It’s been confirmed that Joe Gomez has returned to Liverpool for further assessment on the injury he picked up against the Netherlands,” the national team said on their official Twitter account.

England open their World Cup campaign in Russia against Tunisia on June 18 and will also face Panama and Belgium in Group G. — Reuters