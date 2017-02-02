Golfing fans in for a treat

Hend will be looking to top the table once again this year. — Picture by Malay Mail KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 2 — ‘Golf like Never Before’ is coming to Saujana Golf and Country Club from next Thursday to Sunday and the public are invited to come and experience the offerings on and off the fairways at this year’s Maybank Championship.

This year’s event will see a world-class line-up of players tackle the Palm Course which is known to be one of the toughest courses in the world, namely US Masters reigning champion Danny Willett and fellow former Masters winner Charl Schwartzel.

Touring pro for Saujana in the late 90s, Lee Westwood, knows the Palm Course well and is relishing the chance to get back there this year.

“I was proudly associated with Saujana for a long time. The course is very tough and it’s changed a lot over the last 20 or so years,” he said.

Scott Hend — winner of last year’s Asian Tour Order of Merit will kick off his year at the Maybank Championship and will be setting his sights on topping the table again this year.

New for 2017 is the Asean category. Five places have been allocated for the top players from Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand, Philippines and Vietnam, for them to compete and showcase their skills on a world stage.

The final two invite spots for the Maybank Championship have been awarded to another top young Asean player — Arie Irawan Fauzi of Malaysia — to give him a wonderful opportunity on home soil, and Paul Dunne of Ireland owing to his rising form on the European Tour and his reputation as a top amateur before he turned pro in 2015.

Maybank chairman Tan Sri Megat Zaharuddin Megat Mohd Nor, Chairman of Maybank said spectators would be able to enjoy a unique experience like no other.

“This year’s event is focused on delivering a memorable spectator experience. Every aspect of the event, from golf to bespoke activities, coupled with the initiatives to contribute back to the communities, we aim to have golf fans and visitors alike to have an experience that they will continue to rave about,” he said.

Each morning, visitors can sign up to get fit beside the fairways. Under Armour will be holding a yoga class each day, followed by a boot camp session.

To support the Maybank Heart project, the second day of play will be known as ‘Yellow Fri-yay’ — everyone attending, including players and staff, will be asked to wear a splash of yellow.

Those who make a donation of RM50 or more will be given a special Maybank Championship virtual reality cardboard.