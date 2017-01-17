Golfer Arie Irawan sets sights on PGM CCM Championship

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 ― Local pro golfer, Arie Irawan will turn his attention to the PGM CCM Championship which starts tomorrow at Seriemas Golf & Country Club in Nilai, after missing out on an Asian Tour card last week.

Arie,26, who finished one shot outside the top-35 and ties at the Qualifying School in Thailand, hopes to make amends at the RM220,000 Asian Development Tour (ADT) event.

The two-time ADT winner was disappointed not to earn an Asian Tour card but hopes to play his way onto the region's premier Tour through the ADT.

“I learnt a lot from last week. I was really tensed on the second day because I was panicking. I called my mental and swing coaches and they told me to breathe and stick to my routine. I felt really good in the last two days.

I fought hard and my game really showed up on the last day.

“I'm glad we have a few Malaysian players playing on the Asian Tour this year. I wish I could join them but I'm very confident that 2017 will be a great year. I have the right team behind me so I'm really looking forward to this season,” said Arie, as quoted in the ADT official website.

Arie went through a turbulent 2016 season where he was injured for four months after a motorcycle accident.

After reflecting on his game and finding ways to improve, Arie is eeling optimistic ahead of the new ADT season.

“I had an accident last year and was out for four months but it gave me a chance to reflect in life. I took the time to study the game and find a way to get better.

“The ADT is definitely a good platform to get back on the Asian Tour. If I can get any starts on the Asian Tour and play well in those, you can secure a card as well. There are more than one ways to get your card but right now I'm focused on the ADT,” said Arie.

He will join a talented cast of players which include Steve Lewton of England; George Gandranata of Indonesia; Pannakorn Uthaipas of Thailand and James Byrne of Scotland.

The PGM CCM Championship is the first event on the ADT Schedule in 2017 and it will kick-start the race on the Order of Merit where the top-five players at the end of the season will be offered an Asian Tour card in the following year. ― Bernama