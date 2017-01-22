Golden opportunity to learn and play

The students in good spirits after attending their introductory session. — MMO pic SEREMBAN, Jan 22 — A group of Indian students got a better insight into hockey as they learnt the basics at the Seremban 2 Hockey Stadium last Sunday.

A total of 150 children attended a juniors’ talent identification session organised by Negri Sembilan Hockey Association (NSHA) which was conducted by seasoned coach M. Mahendran.

Six Tamil schools sent students for the session — SJKT Rantau, SJKT Ladang Seremban, SJKT Lobak and SJKT Lorong Java from Seremban and SJKT Senawang and SMK Datuk Shamsudin Naim from Rantau.

“This programme initially commenced in 2013 and we have decided to give it a second chance,” said Mahendran.

He said the initiative is aimed at producing a pool of talented players for the state squad who will feature in the junior league.

“Out of this group of students who attended this session, those who impress will be shortlisted and narrowed to 80 players, who will then train for two hours on Sunday mornings,” said Mahendran, who has been a coach for 28 years.

Parents pay RM5 per child for transportation from their respective schools to the stadium, while for training sessions, an annual fee of RM20 per child is charged for food and beverages.

Mahendran said Deputy Education Minister, Datuk P. Kamalanathan has agreed to partly provide financial assistance for the programme.

Those interested can contact Mahendran at 017-2775406.