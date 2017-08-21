Gold winner Syafiq beaming after having missed action in 2015

(From left) Alex Liew and Muhd Syafiq Ridhwan Abdul Malek pose with the Jalur Gemilang after winning the gold medal in the men’s bowling doubles in Kuala Lumpur Sea Games 2017 at Sunway Mega Lanes, Petaling Jaya August 21, 2017. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 — After having to withdraw from the 2015 Singapore SEA Games because his wife was due to deliver their first child, national kegler Muhamad Syafiq Ridhwan Abdul Malek was all smiles today.

He and partner Alex Liew Kien Liang delivered the gold medal for Malaysian in the men’s pairs of the bowling competition of the Kuala Lumpur SEA Games at the Sunway Megalanes in Petaling Jaya.

“It was a difficult decision to pull out form the nation squad two years ago but it was my first child, Though I was a little sad (then, I did not regret the decision.

“Today is delayed gratification. I not only get to share to joy with my wife but daughter as well,” he told Bernama after the medal presentation ceremony.

He dedicated the medal to his wife Noor Shafira Norasid, 31, and daughter Ayra Azzahra, two, who he said were his source of inspiration and also thanked his partner and coach Holloway Chead for their guidance.

Syafiq and Alex downed 2,647 pins overall to clinch the gold, Compatriots Adrian Ang Hsien Loong and Muhammad Rafiq Ismail took the silver (2,630 pins) while Indonesia’s Billy Muhammad Islam and Hardy Rachmadian had to settle for the bronze (2,615 pins). — Bernama