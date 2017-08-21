Gold medal in sight for Optimist sailing team

LANGKAWI, Aug 21 — Malaysia’s Optimist team sailed closer to the gold after ending the first day race with six wins to lead three other countries at the National Sailing Complex, here today.

Nor Nabila Natasha Mohd Nazri, Nurul Shazwanie Mohd Saad, Israr Hazim Ismail, Muhammad Syafie Ali and Muhammad Fauzi Kaman Shah sailed past Thailand, Singapore and Myanmar when two sessions ended today.

Malaysia will face Myanmar in the semifinals tomorrow since the format requires the first placed team to face the fourth placed team and the second placed team to face the third placed team.

Singapore are leading in the Laser Standard event with three points, followed by Malaysia with two while Thailand has a single point.

In the Laser Radial, Singapore will face Thailand in the final tomorrow while Malaysia look good only for the bronze medal.

Sailing events which opened today feature 102 sailors from seven countries.

Apart from Laser Radial, Optimist and Laser Standard, the International 470 and 420 would also be held. — Bernama